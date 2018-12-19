Cars, houses burnt as explosion rocks Abule -Egba, Lagos

An explosion rocked the Abule Egba area of Lagos State Wednesday morning, PREMIUM TIMES can report.
Our correspondent gathered that the explosion occurred when suspected vandals broke an oil pipeline in the area, leading to spillage.
Numerous houses, cars and offices were destroyed by the explosion.
A PREMIUM TIMES reporter currently at the scene of the incident Wednesday morning reported that residents were counting their losses.
The number of human victims could not be ascertained as at before press time.
Explosion rocks Abule-egba; cars houses burnt
Explosion rocks Abule-egba; cars houses burnt
Explosion rocks Abule Egba, Lagos
Explosion rocks Abule Egba, Lagos
Explosion rocks Abule Egba, Lagos
Explosion rocks Abule Egba, Lagos
Explosion rocks Abule Egba, Lagos
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Oladeinde Olawoyin reports Business & Economy, Development and Lagos Metro at PREMIUM TIMES. A First Class graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, he was nominated in the journalism category of The Future Awards Africa in 2017. Aside maintaining a column titled ‘SATURDAY SATIRE’, he also writes art and culture pieces on weekends. Twitter: @Ola_deinde
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.