Cars, houses burnt as explosion rocks Abule -Egba, Lagos

Related News

An explosion rocked the Abule Egba area of Lagos State Wednesday morning, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Our correspondent gathered that the explosion occurred when suspected vandals broke an oil pipeline in the area, leading to spillage.

Numerous houses, cars and offices were destroyed by the explosion.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter currently at the scene of the incident Wednesday morning reported that residents were counting their losses.

The number of human victims could not be ascertained as at before press time.

Explosion rocks Abule-egba; cars houses burnt Explosion rocks Abule-egba; cars houses burnt

Explosion rocks Abule Egba, Lagos Explosion rocks Abule Egba, Lagos Explosion rocks Abule Egba, Lagos Explosion rocks Abule Egba, Lagos Explosion rocks Abule Egba, Lagos

Details later…