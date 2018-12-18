BREAKING: Nigeria’s former defence chief, Alex Badeh, shot dead

Alex Badeh in court Photo: DailyPost
A former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, is dead.

Mr Badeh, a retired air chief marshal, was shot dead along the Abuja-Keffi road.

The air force confirmed the death in a couple of tweets on its official Twitter handle.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.”

The content of the tweet was later sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the air force spokesperson, Ibikunle Daramola, an air commodore.

Mr Badeh before his death was being prosecuted for alleged N3.9 billion fraud while in office during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

