EFCC files charges against Akwa Ibom governor, NBA president

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed fraud charges against the Akwa Ibom governor, Emmanuel Udom, and several members of his cabinet.

Mr Udom was charged in a case involving the president of the Nigeria Bar Association, Paul Usoro.

The governor is however covered by constitutional immunity.

Mr Usoro pleaded not guilty in a Federal High Court Lagos to charges bordering on N1.4 billion fraud, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

The EFCC preferred a 10-count charge against Mr Usoro, in a case before Justice Muslim Hassan.

Also named in the charge is the incumbent governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr Udom, who is described in the charge as being “currently constitutionally immune from prosecution”.

Others charged are: The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Finance, Nsikan Nkan; Accountant-General of the state, Mfon Udomah; state Attorney-General, Uwemedimo Nwoko, and Margaret Ukpe.

The cabinet members are said to be at large.

In the charge marked FHC/418c/18, the antigraft agency alleged that Mr Usoro committed the offence on May 14, 2016.

It alleged that Mr Usoro conspired with others to criminally convert a N1.4 billion property of Akwa Ibom government.

The prosecution said that the unlawful activity include criminal breach of trust which contravenes the provisions of section 15 (2), 15(3), and 18 (A) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.

On Tuesday, Rotimi Oyedepo, appeared for the EFCC, while Wole Olanipekun appeared with six other senior advocates for Mr Usoro.

Mr Oyedepo told the court that the anti graft agency had successfully served the criminal charge on the accused on Dec. 10, and sought leave of court for the plea of accused to be taken.

In response, Mr Olanipekun confirmed service of the charge on the NBA President, but hinted the court that after it had directed that the accused be served with the charge at the last adjourned date, the accused was asked to report to the commission’s office for service.

He said that there, at the commission, Mr Usoro was kept for two hours before the charge was handed to him, while he acknowledged same, adding that he was kept at the EFCC for another two hours.

He told the court that the EFCC had earlier informed the accused that he will be detained, but eventually let him go.

Mr Olanipekun then informed the court that the team of defence counsel has been informed that there is already a letter written to the chief judge of the court, seeking a transfer of the case to Uyo, Abuja or any other jurisdiction of the court, apart from Justice Hassan’s jurisdiction.

Based on parity of reasoning and citing diverse judicial and statutory authorities, Mr Olanipekun urged the court to await the decision of the chief justice rather than proceeding with arraignment.

In response, the prosecutor argued that the matter was adjourned until Tuesday for arraignment of the accused, adding that there is nothing before the court that can be construed as setting aside that purpose.

Referring to provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act Mr Oyedepo said that objections can only be raised after the plea of the accused had been taken.

According to him, section 9 governs the place of trial and enquiry, and requires that the charge be filed in the jurisdiction where the alleged offence took place.

Paul Usoro

He argued that sufficient facts which would lead to a transfer of the case to Uyo or Abuja, were not available.

Besides, he argued that apart from the letter to the chief justice, there was no formal application before the court seeking a recuse, adding that the prosecution was entitled to join issues on same.

He urged the court to proceed with arraignment.

In a bench ruling, Justice Hassan held: “I have listened vehemently, to the submissions of counsel, and I have also read the letter written to the CJ.

“The issue in view is narrowed down to whether the defendant can take his plea in the circumstance.”

The court held that although it is not in dispute that the Chief Justice reserved the right to transfer cases, the instant case was already assigned to his court.

He added that it was a rule that even where such application for transfer exists, the trial judge should continue with hearing of the case, pending any contrary decision.

The court, consequently, called on the accused to take his plea on the charge.

Mr Usoro pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After his plea, Mr Olanipekun moved a bail application on behalf of the accused, urging the court to admit him to bail on liberal terms of self recognisance as president of the NBA.

Besides, he added that the international passport of the accused be deposited with the court as a measure, adding that he will apply for same whenever the need arises.

The prosecutor did not oppose the application, but left same at the discretion of the court.

However, the court admitted Mr Usoro to bail in the sum of N250 million, with one surety in like sum.

The court added that the surety must be the owner of a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction, or a civil servant not lower than the rank of a Director in the Federal or State civil service.

The court ordered that the accused’s international passport also be deposited with the court’s registry which will be verified if genuine.

The court then ordered that Mr Usoro be handed over to a counsel of the inner bar, E.B Effiong (SAN), pending perfection of his bail terms.

He adjourned the case until February 5, March 5, and March 6, 2019 for trial.(NAN)