Reps hold plenary, ready to receive 2019 budget

Members of the House of Reps
Members of the House of Reps

Amidst controversies that led to the blockade of the entrance of the National Assembly by the police, members of the House of Representatives have moved to admit the president, Muhammadu Buhari, and his entourage on Wednesday to present the 2019 budget.

On Tuesday during plenary, the House Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, moved that the House suspends its relevant house rules to admit “visitors” into the chamber.

Recall that Mr Buhari had on Thursday, written to the House, informing them of his intention to present the 2019 budget.

Few days to the slated presentation date, members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) embarked on a four days warning strike.

The staff are demanding payment of their due allowances, deserved promotion among other issues.

On Monday, they prevented lawmakers and other persons from entering the assembly complex.

The leadership of the National Assembly had on Monday, directed the police and the State Security Service (SSS) to ensure adequate security within the vicinity of the National Assembly from Tuesday morning, to enable members and staff come in and perform their legitimate duties, without any hindrance.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Nasir Ayitogo

Nasir Ayitogo is a National Assembly correspondent at PREMIUM TIMES. He is a graduate of Theatre and Media Arts from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where he also obtained an Masters’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising. Twitter: @nastogo

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.