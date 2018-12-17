Gunmen invade Kaduna community, kill 10

Related News

At least 10 residents were killed when gunmen attacked a community in Kaduna State, the police have said.

The Kaduna police spokesperson said the attack occurred on Sunday at Ungwan Pa Gwandara community in Jagindi Ward of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen attacked the community at about 9:30 p.m. targeting a ceremony being held there.

The Kaduna police spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the victims have been evacuated to a nearby hospital.

He said more security personnel had been deployed to the area.

“The attack took place on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. by unknown gunmen who attacked the community when the villagers were having a ceremony, shooting sporadically.

“Ten people were killed and others got injured. A combined team of police, military and civil defence under the leadership of the area commandant in Kafanchen rushed to the area to evacuate the victims to a hospital,” he said.

According to him, a search operation for the perpetrators was still ongoing by the team of security personnel. He said the state police commissioner had directed that his deputy commissioner should lead the search operation as well as meet with community elders to ensure that the crisis does not escalate.

A statement from the Kaduna State Security Council issued by an aide to Governor Nasir El’Rufai stated that the deployment of troops is intended to further secure the area and provide the atmosphere for extensive investigation of the sad incident, and the apprehension and prosecution of the culprits.

Condemning the attack, Mr El-Rufai said that criminal elements must not be allowed to divide people and wantonly take lives.

“The governor has sent a message of condolence to the community, expressing his deep sadness at the loss of lives and his sympathy for the victims and their families.

“The government also urged that anybody with useful information on the attack to kindly contact the security agencies,” he said.

The statement added that the governor has also directed Jema’a local government council and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to, as a matter of urgency work towards taking care of victims receiving medical attention and provide relief materials to the community.