Kano 2019: Four reported killed as Ganduje flags off reelection campaign

Related News

Four persons were reportedly killed in a week as Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduge flagged off his reelection campaign in Bichi and Rano local government areas of the state.

Mr Ganduje, who is involved in a bribery scandal, is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

He officially kick-started the campaign last Sunday. December 9, in Bichi where a violent clash between rival youth groups of his supporters led to the death of one person

At the event, the governor presented the party flags to candidates running for various political offices in Kano North senatorial district.

Aminu Fagge, a political associate of the deceased, identified him as Sarki Yunusa of Kwanar, a professional hunter from Dumawa community in Minjibir Local Government Area.

On Saturday,December 15, Mr Ganduje led other party leaders to Rano Local Government Area to flag off the campaign in the zone. Three persons were reported killed at the event. Rano is a larger part of Kano South Senatorial District and a stronghold of the APC in the state.

Late Sarki Yunusa

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the three persons killed were supporters of President Buhari’s special adviser on National Assembly (House of Representatives), Abdulrahman Kawu, who is in rivalry with another senator and former governor of the state, Kabiru Gaya.

Both Messrs Gaya and Kawu slugged it out at the senatorial primary, but Mr Gaya was renominated.

The cause of the death of the three victims who reportedly hailed from Wudil Local Government Area, remains unclear, but Adamu Danjummai, an uncle to one of them, named one of the deceased as Sale Kabiru. He said he was buried with big cuts in his head, adding that he left behind four children and his aged mother.

An eyewitness told PREMIUM TIMES people ran for safety after police fired teargas in an attempt to calm down the crowd. The source said he saw the corpses of three persons covered with leafs while many other injured persons were taken to Rano Hospital.

Aminu Suleiman, the member representing Fagge federal constituency in the House of Representatives, attended the burial ceremony for Mr Yunusa, who was killed last Sunday, at Kwanar Dumawa community.

However, Mr Suleiman declined comment on the measures put in place by authorities in the state to curb political violence during electioneering campaigns, after PREMIUM TIMES contacted him via phone calls and text message.

Also contacted on Sunday, Magaji Musa, the police spokesperson in Kano, told PREMIUM TIMES that he is on annual leave and does not know anything about the political events in the state, as he was just returning to the state.