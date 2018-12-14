Car crashes into Nigerian mosque, kills two children

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident
A J5 Peugeot has killed two three -year-old children after crashing into a mosque in Plateau state.

The victims were participating in the Muslims’ Friday Juma’at prayers at the Yelwa- Shendam Central Mosque, in Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

Witnesses said the incident occurred as the prayer was closing.

Abdullahi Salihu, the chief Imam of the mosque, told PREMIUM TIMES on the telephone that two women were seriously injured.

“Yes, the incident had occurred,” he said. “Two minors have already died while two other women were critically injured and have been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“I was inside Mosque when the incident occurred but later came out to see for myself what has happened. We also calmed angry youth who wanted to burn the car. The driver of the car is safe and nothing will happen to him, ” the chief Imam said.

The cleric gave the names of the deceased as Khadija Dayyabu and Muhammad Kabiru.

He added that the funeral prayer would be observed immediately according to Islamic rites.

The car, which was fully loaded with firewood, reportedly suffered a brake failure which led to the accident.

Police spokesperson, Tyopev Terna, did not immediately respond to the phone calls and text messages to his phone.

