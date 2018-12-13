Nigeria’s broadband penetration at 31% — NCC

Related News

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says the country’s broadband penetration stood at 30.9 per cent as at November 2018, surpassing the 30 per cent target by the National Broad Band Plan.

Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, said this while speaking with journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government National Broadband Plan 2013-2018 set a target of 30 per cent penetration to be achieved by end of 2018.

Mr Danbatta, represented by Sunday Dare, NCC Executive Commissioner Stakeholder Management, said the commission had exceeded the target it set for itself with over nine per cent.

“At NCC, we knew we have to meet the broadband implementation plan to get to 30 per cent at the end of 2018 due to the work done, we now stand at 30.9 per cent equivalent of 31 per cent.

“NCC had issued license to seven infrastructure companies to deploy the needed infrastructure to facilitate the required penetration in the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria.

“This will enable penetration reach the served and underserved areas in the country.

“Active Voice Subscriber base grew from 165,239,443 in October 2018 to 169,104,830 in November 2018, ” he said.

According to him, total active broadband subscription on 3G and 4G platforms as at November 2018 was 58,965,478.

He said all information and progress on mobile, internet and data usage penetration would be sustained to provide the necessary requirements for increased investments and effective regulation of the telecom sector in Nigeria.

The NCC boss said according to the reports between the first and third quarters, released by National Bureau of Statistics, contributions of Telecommunications and Information Services to Gross Domestic Products (GDP ) stood at N4.7 trillion.

On research grants to universities, Mr Danbatta said N50 million had been given to some universities for research that would improve ICT and beneficial to the NCC in the near future.

According to him, NCC had set up a committee to come up with another strategy plan after the successful implementation of the 2015-2018 plans.

He said the expected plan would ensure the realisation of the eight point agenda of the NCC that is valid up till 2020 and ensure that customer’s satisfaction is ensured. (NAN)