British PM Theresa May faces vote of no confidence

British Prime Minister, Theresa May
British Prime Minister, Theresa May

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, faces a leadership challenge on Wednesday that could see her exit her position as leader of the Conservative Party and thus prime minister.

The vote of confidence was triggered by a request by 48 Conservative parliamentarians.

A vote by Conservative MPs is expected to be held on Wednesday evening between 6 and 8 p.m. local time.

Ms May, however, said she would do everything possible to keep her seat.

“I will contest that vote with everything that I’ve got,” she said.

She said she believes “in the conservative vision for a better future.”

In an address to the public on Wednesday morning, Ms May said she was in the best position to lead the UK through a successful Brexit deal. She said her exit as Conservative leader would only favour opposition politicians including labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Many Conservative lawmakers had opposed Ms May’s deal she got with the EU in the process to get the UK out of the European Union.

More details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.