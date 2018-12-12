British PM Theresa May faces vote of no confidence

Related News

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, faces a leadership challenge on Wednesday that could see her exit her position as leader of the Conservative Party and thus prime minister.

The vote of confidence was triggered by a request by 48 Conservative parliamentarians.

A vote by Conservative MPs is expected to be held on Wednesday evening between 6 and 8 p.m. local time.

Ms May, however, said she would do everything possible to keep her seat.

“I will contest that vote with everything that I’ve got,” she said.

She said she believes “in the conservative vision for a better future.”

In an address to the public on Wednesday morning, Ms May said she was in the best position to lead the UK through a successful Brexit deal. She said her exit as Conservative leader would only favour opposition politicians including labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Many Conservative lawmakers had opposed Ms May’s deal she got with the EU in the process to get the UK out of the European Union.

More details later…