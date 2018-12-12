The Convergence (Day 3): 400 young candidates gather in Abuja (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

The maiden edition of ‘The Convergence’ – an event held to empower and prepare young candidates ahead of the general elections in Nigeria – opens for the third day this morning in Abuja.

Speakers, including young lawmakers from other African countries would be speaking throughout the day.

About 400 young candidates of various political parties are participating in the conference.

The event is an initiative of Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA Africa) and the Not Too Young To Run movement, one of Nigeria’s largest and most successful youth movement in recent times. It is supported by the United Kingdom Department for International Development (UKAID).

Today is the final day of the three-day event which commenced Monday.

Workshops on campaigns for legislative elections and the use of social media to run effective campaigns are some of the highlights of Tuesday’s programme.

9:40am The first session on the ‘knots and bolts of elections in Nigeria,’ begins.

Tunji Lardner, the executive director of WANGONET, is giving an opening remark, which would pave the way for the session.

Mr Lardner tells the candidates to look beyond religious and tribal lines while pursuing their political career.

Cynthia Mbamalu, the project manager of YIAGA Africa and the anchor of today’s event takes the stage to announce a re-arrangement of the day’s sessions.

She urged the audience to use the #convergence on their social media handles to make the event trend.

Ms Mbamalu introduces the first session of the day.

Cheta Nwanze, head of research, SB Morgan community mobilization, takes the stage to give a lecture on the first session – ‘The power of data in political campaigns’.

He explains the importance of data.

He said if the police work with data it will make their primary assignment, which is securing Nigerians, more effective.

Using data projection on BREXIT, Mr Nwanze illustrates how data can become a tool for winning elections.

Mr Nwanze explains how data can define trends and patterns.

“Data is the new oil,” Mr Nwanze notes.

Mr Nwanze says data can be negative and misrepresented, when in the wrong hands.

He Nwanze highlighted how a data platform used data on ‘the worst fear of Americans’ to make people vote for Donald Trump.

10:50am – question and answer session.

A participant urges the audience to join her advocacy geared towards putting pressure on INEC to release data on candidates, among other information on electioneering.

“We will sue them if they refuse to release the data,” she says.

A participant who had worked at a data collection centre in Bayelsa state expressed worry over data used in the country.

“From my observation, all data in Bayelsa State are not correct.”

In response to a question, Mr Nwanne argues that Nigeria’s population is not as high as 180 million, as being projected.

“We don’t even know how many we are in this country. Our census has being built on a false premise from inception in 1931.”

Mr Nwanze notes that the country’s population is being politicized by the government.

He stressed the need for the young candidates to understand the demographics of their people. “They say numbers don’t lie and politics is a game of numbers.”

Mr Nwanze has worked in numerous information technology and media organisations, where he collects data.

A participant asks, “How do we build a social contract between the citizens and the government?”

In his response, Mr Lardner says candidates must have a good understanding of what social contract means.

He urged them to get their social contract with their community and also get the communities to trust them.

He says generally, every contract fails when there is a breach of trust. “We do not trust our government, in general.

“If I was running, I would go to the community and get their trust.”

He says leadership is a calling and it is not easy to lead a country that is as complex and complicated as Nigeria.

Samson Itodo, the convener of the event takes stage. He urges the candidates to ensure they have data on their constituents.

He lectures them on why data is the most basic tool in elections.

“You must have the number of PVCs collected and not collected in your constituencies. You should know those who collected and channel your campaign towards them.

“For those who did not collect in your strong holds, you need to find out the reason. You need to be doing the INEC job of informing your people how to collect their PVCs.”

Mr Itodo advices the candidates to make sure they have data on previous elections, especially on the seats they are contesting.

“If you don’t have results of previous elections on the seat you are contesting, then you have not started.

“You need to know who won and lost, what was the margin of lead? It is very important.

“You need to know if the incumbent is losing the support that gave him the winning margin.

Mr Itodo concludes by asking the candidates to work hard and see that people voting for them did not make their votes invalid by making mistakes while voting.

