National Sports Festival: Ese Brume sets new record in Long Jump

Reigning African champion, Ese Brume, has set a new Championship record in the Women’s Long Jump event at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Abuja.

Brume, who is competing for Team Delta, leapt 6.62m on Tuesday to claim gold and also erase the former record of 6:39m held by Chinedu Udozor.

Brume who also emerged as the champion at the last African Senior Athletics Championships staged in Asaba said she was happy to win gold for her state

“I am excited and happy, I am grateful to God and my coaches who have brought me this far, I am so grateful to them all,” Brume said.

“I will say it is a special year for me because I just came back from Shiloh. Actually, that was on a lighter mood but I can say it was part of it for me. I try to also put in my best even though it was off season for me, I am thankful to God because it is all by His Grace.”

It was double joy for Team Delta on Day One of athletics as Princess Kara also won gold in the Discuss women event at the ongoing National Sports Festival.