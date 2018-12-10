ASUU Strike: Another meeting holds between lecturers, FG

File photo of ASUU meeting with the Nigerian govt delegation prior to a warning strike
File photo of ASUU meeting with the Nigerian govt delegation prior to a warning strike

The federal government on Monday resumed talks with the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing strike in public universities.

The university lecturers have been on strike since November 4 demanding improved funding of universities and implementation of previous agreements with the government.

The national president of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, led the union’s delegation to Monday’s meeting.

The ASUU delegation arrived at the ministry at exactly 4:10 p.m. but none of the federal government delegation was around then.

Also in attendance is the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba.

The meeting is holding at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Abuja.

At least four other meetings have been held between both parties since the strike began.

When the government delegation arrived, the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, was absent. However, the permanent secretary of the education ministry, Sunny Echono, was present.

The government delegation was led by the labour minister, Chris Ngige.

While addressing the ASUU delegation, Mr Ngige appealed to the striking lecturers to ensure that Monday’s dialogue yields results.

”The strike is five weeks old today and it is not in anybody’s interest. We will ensure the needful is done,” he said.

In his speech, the NLC president, Mr Wabba, urged the federal government to urgently do the needful if it really wants to end the strike action.

More details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.