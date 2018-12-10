The Convergence (LIVE UPDATES): 400 young candidates gather in Abuja

Related News

About 400 young candidates of various political parties are converging for a conference aimed at empowering them ahead of the 2019 general elections. The event opens today in Abuja.

Different speakers including young lawmakers from countries in Africa, leaders with inspiring stories, development partners, academics and civil societies would be speaking during the three-day event, which closes Wednesday evening.

The event tagged ‘The Convergence: Power, Capacity, Politics’ is an initiative of Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA Africa), the Not Too Young To Run movement, one of Nigeria’s largest and most successful youth movement in recent times.

It is supported by the United Kingdom Department for International Development (UKAID).

According to organisers, the event which promises twelve talk sessions and six master classes is designed to equip young candidates with necessary tools for running effective political campaigns.

Samson Itodo, the convener of the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ movement, says the conference is a unique platform for young candidates to build their competence, network, share experiences and advocate for greater representation and credible 2019 elections.

“It is the largest gathering of youth candidates who are running for elective offices in the 2019 general election”, Mr Itodo said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES. “These young people have defied all odds to obtain candidature of their parties, we felt it was important to bring them together.”

“The Convergence promises to inspire and empower them with the kind of skill sets they need to navigate this hostile political environment in Nigeria.

9:15a.m: Arrival and registration of guests and speakers currently ongoing at the main entrance of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Conference Centre Abuja, the venue of the event.

While journalists and other media outfits are setting up their equipment inside the 400 capacity Atiku Abubakar Hall, young candidates of various political parties are trooping in, getting seated and acquainted with each other. About 400 of them are expected here today.

Chike Ukaegbu, a young presidential candidate in the 2019 general election contesting under the Advanced Allied Party, said he expects to learn how to navigate his campaign strategies from the event.

“I hope to network and meet more young candidates like me who have the courage to step up as well as scale through the rigorous stage of party primaries.”

One of the organisers said the event will start in earnest by 10:00a.m.