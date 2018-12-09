Buhari’s refusal to sign electoral bill, workers shutdown of NASS, others top politics last week

Related News

Monday

2019: Amosun vows to work against APC flag bearer in Ogun State

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, vowed to work against his party’s governorship candidate in the state. Being a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, he, however, pledged to work for the president’s re-election bid, adding that he would not leave the APC and would contest the Ogun central senatorial election on the platform of the party next year.

Two traditional rulers suspended for organising prayer session for Buhari

Two traditional rulers in Deba district of Gombe State were suspended from office for organising a prayer session for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election. Alhaji Julde of Garin Mallam and Ummaru Bappayo of Wajari district were suspended by the Emir of Deba after they reportedly organised the prayers and invited prominent Islamic clerics to the session.

Nigeria, Russia sign treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federation of Russia signed a treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters. The ministry’s spokesperson, George Edokpa, disclosed in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja that the treaty was negotiated in 2009 to enhance collaboration and cooperation between the two countries in the administration of criminal justice and was signed in Moscow, Russia on November 27 this year.

SSS parades woman for allegedly posing as First Lady of Kogi State

The State Security Service paraded a middle-aged woman, Amina Mohammed, also known as Justina Onuoha, for allegedly gaining entry into the Presidential Villa in Abuja while posing as First Lady of Kogi State.

The SSS accused Ms Mohammed of gaining unauthorised entries into the Villa over a period of time, during which she impersonated top government officials and allegedly duped one Alexander ‘Chicason’ Okafor, the billionaire chairman of Chicason Group, a major logistics and oil and gas firm, of up to N150 million in November 2017. But the accused said she never acted alone and urged Nigerians to ensure she does not suffer the consequences of the alleged crime alone.

2019: Atiku flags off presidential campaign in North-west

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday flagged off his campaign in Sokoto and appealed to the residents to vote in one of their own as president. He also told the crowd at the rally ground that he is a ‘Jack of all trades,’ who has the experience to revive the nation’s economy.

Tuesday

Okorocha’s son-in-law dumps APC

Uche Nwosu, former Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Action Alliance (AA) to pursue his political ambition to be the next state governor.

Saraki assures NASS workers of meeting their demands

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, assured aggrieved National Assembly workers of a quick consideration of their request. He also promised to meet with the management of the National Assembly to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Buhari expresses concern over communal violence in Crosss River

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed concern over reports of violence in four communities in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State resulting in loss of lives, injuries and displacement of villagers. Calling for calm and restoration of peace in the affected communities bordering Abia State, the president urged the people of the areas to allow law and order to prevail.

Wednesday

Gombe APC chieftain predicts easy victory for Buhari

A chieftain of the APC in Gombe State, Jamil Gwamna, said the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari were visible enough for APC to defeat the PDP in 2019, adding that the APC does not need to campaign to defeat PDP in 2019

Ambode’s Commissioner resigns from APC

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state [Photo credit: Instagram – akinwunmiambode]

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olawale Oluwo, in Lagos State, resigned from the ruling APC to join the PDP. In his resignation letter dated December 3 to the state APC chairman and obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Oluwo, who is a confidant of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, said he could no longer shoulder the “heavy moral burden” the contentious primary election placed on him.

Thugs attack convoy of Ogun ADC governorship candidate

Some individuals suspected to be political thugs reportedly attacked the convoy of the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress in Ogun State, Gboyega Isiaka. Mr Isiaka, popularly called GNI, and his campaign train were going to Ibese in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state when the thugs reportedly opened fire on them, injuring two of his supporters.

Supreme Court refuses stay of execution of judgement on Ogun PDP crisis

The Supreme Court refused a request to make an order of stay of execution of the judgment of the Federal High Court in Lagos which recognised the Adebayo Dayo-led executive committee as the authentic leadership of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Oshiomhole describes Okorocha, Amosun as poor History students

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost

The National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, said the governors of Imo and Ogun State, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun, were behaving like poor students of their own histories by forgetting they lost elections before winning on the platform of the APC.

“The real headline today is that we win in Ogun state and we will deliver Hope Uzodinma in Imo state. Our popularity in Imo State today are increasing, what we don’t know and Nigerians always make this mistake that once you are a governor, you have electoral value,” Mr Oshiomhole said.

Fayose sustains injury in car crash

Immediate past Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, sustained injuries after his G-Wagon Benz was involved in multiple car crash. The accident occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge inward Iyana Oworo around 1 pm. Reports stated Mr Fayose had driven the white G-Wagon which rammed into a broken down commercial bus and a patrol motorcycle parked beside it.

Thursday

Workers shut down National Assembly

Workers at the National Assembly under the auspices of the Parliamentary Support Association of Nigeria, on Tuesday crippled activities at the chambers. Members of PASAN picketed the Senate and House of Representatives, turning back lawmakers who came for plenary.

Aisha Buhari denies association with suspected impersonator

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari denied being an associate of Amina Mohammed, the suspect paraded by the State Security Services on Monday for allegedly impersonating the wife of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. Mrs Buhari said she neither knew the imposter nor ever did any business with her.

Buhari assures Nigerians 2019 elections will be free and fair

President Buhari in Abuja assured Nigerians that the 2019 general elections will be free and fair. “I respect the people’s feelings,’’ he said, “I assure all that we will have a free and fair election next year.” President Buhari said.

Federal government vows to complete second Niger Bridge in 2022

The Nigerian government guaranteed that the construction of the N220bn Second Niger Bridge will be completed on or before the scheduled February 2022 deadline. The bridge is a new construction of an 11.9 kilometres long, double three-lane highway designed to connect Asaba and Onitsha in Delta and Anambra states.

CUPP selects Atiku as consensus candidate

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) selected the PDP ’s candidate, Mr Abubakar, as its candidate in the 2019 presidential election. The Social Democratic Party (SDP), however, distanced itself from the endorsement, saying it is not part of the coalition. SDP National Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Alfa, said the party already has a candidate, Donald Duke, whose name had been submitted to INEC for the 2019 election.

Sanwo-Olu officially kicks off campaign in Lagos

The gubernatorial candidate of the ruling APC in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, officially kicked off his independent campaign in Lagos Island East. The Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area in the state, Oloruntoba Oke, who inaugurated the council’s Independent Campaign Group (ICG), urged members to begin a door-to-door and house-to-house campaign for the APC candidates for next year’s elections.

EU supports INEC to help disadvantaged people vote in 2019

The Head of EU, Ketil Karlsen, the INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu, and Founder of The Albino Foundation, Jake Epelle.

The European Union (EU) said it will support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in its plans to get people with disabilities, women and the youth to fully participate in the 2019 general elections.

South-west will vote massively for Atiku – Ex-PDP Scribe

A former National Secretary of the PDP, Wale Oladipo, boasted that the South West will vote massively for the PDP presidential candidate, Mr Abubakar.

KOWA kicks over CUPP’s adoption of Atiku

The presidential candidate of KOWA Party, Adesina Fagbenro-Byron, criticised the process that resulted in the adoption of the candidate of PDP, Mr Abubakar, as the consensus candidate of the Coalition of United Political Parties. The presidential candidate, via his Twitter account, @SFB2019, said, “KOWA Party stands for transparency and accountability and we consider the CUPP process largely flawed and quite dubiously executed. We had nothing to do with it and are not aware

Atiku promises to start restructuring process within six months if elected

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr Abubakar, pledged that his administration will start the process of restructuring the country within six months of his inauguration. He made the pledge in Ibadan during the flag off of his campaign in the South West Zone.

ADP governorship candidate in Ogun picks running mate

Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Ganduje over alleged bribery

A Kano State high court, presided by Justice Ahmad Badamasi, ruled that Kano State House of Assembly has no power to investigate the $5 million bribery allegation against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. Delivering the judgement, the judge said collecting bribe from contractors is a criminal offence in section 115 and 116 of the penal code, and the House has no capacity to investigate criminal offences.

INEC picks new secretary

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) appointed Rose Orianran-Anthony as its new secretary.

Akeredolu urges N-Power beneficiaries to vote for Buhari

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, urged Npower beneficiaries nationwide to reciprocate the gesture of their engagement by the present administration by re-electing president Muhammadu Buhari and his vice in the forthcoming general election.

House of Reps approves June 12 as Democracy Day

The House of Representatives approved June 12 be marked as Democracy Day in Nigeria. The current date, May 29, was deleted from the Public Holidays Act and replaced with the new date.

Court sacks Anambra APC Chair

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, sacked Emeka Ibe as the chairman of the APC in the state. A member of the APC in Anambra and chairmanship aspirant, Uzochukwu Onyekwere, had gone to court to contest the May 19 state elective congress that brought in Mr Ibe over unlawful exclusion.

Na’Abba quits APC

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003, Ghali Na’abba, resigned his membership of the APC.

Friday

Activist warns Atiku on restructuring

Atiku Abubakar

The President of Midwest Movement, Pedro Obaseki, said the presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr Abubakar, should stop using restructuring as a political gimmick to get votes, if he has no intention of fulfilling his promise, else, he will face court action.

Police assure Nigerians of its readiness in 2019

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Agboola Oshodi-Glover, assured the public that men of the Nigeria Police Force were ready for the 2019 general elections. The police boss said measures were being put in place towards ensuring free, fair and credible elections in 2019. “The Nigeria Police Force is prepared for the coming elections. We are ready to ensure adequate security before, during and after the election. He said.

National Assembly workers threaten strike

National Assembly workers under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if the management of the legislature failed to meet their demands. The Chairman of PASAN, Musa Bature, gave the warning at a press briefing in Abuja.

Ladoja defects to ZLP

Former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, announced his defection to the Zenith Labour Party from the African Democratic Congress. Justifying his decision at a press conference in Ibadan, the state capital, Mr Ladoja said his former party was “rudderless and operating under invisible leaders.”

19 Imo lawmakers defect to AA

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, led 18 lawmakers to defect from their former parties to the Action Alliance. The affected lawmakers were before now members of the APC and the PDP.

Buhari declines to assent 2018 Electoral Act

President Buhari declined to assent to the 2018 Electoral Act Amendment bill and returned it to the National Assembly. That was the fourth time the bill was being rejected by the President. The earlier rejections were said to be due to errors in the bill.

FEC approves 2019 budget estimates

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the proposed 2019 budget estimates. Minister of Budget and Planning, Udoma Udoma, said: “The estimates have been approved and will soon be forwarded to the National Assembly for passage”.