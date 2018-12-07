JUST IN: Again, Buhari sends Electoral Act back to National Assembly

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has “taken decision on Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018”, his aide, Ita Enang said.

Mr Enang who spoke with State House correspondents Friday declined to confirm if Mr Buhari has assented or declined to assent to the bill.

Asked whether the bill was assented or rejected, Mr Enang simply said “the president has taken a decision in accordance with the powers vested in him according to the Constitution. And by convention that decision contained in the communication can only be revealed by the person to whom that decision is addressed. But the electoral bill has left Mr. President because he has taken a decision and has remitted it back.”

Pushed further, Mr Enang said, “Thank You very much, but this is all the law allows me to say by convention. Mr. President has sent that communication to the National Assembly.”

The President had declined assent to the bill four times citing “drafting issues”.

Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, last week said Mr Buhari should take time to study the bill and take a decision he is comfortable with.

Mr Enang also said Mr Buhari had signed the National Open University Amendment Act, which allows the National Open University to now operate as all other universities, “having the same power and functions and the same administrative structures, eliminating possible discrimination as some used to want to have on its products and programmes.”

He said the new bill has also allowed the establishment of some centres to be called study centres and has also given conditions for the establishment of such study centers.