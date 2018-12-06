BREAKING: Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Ganduje over alleged bribery

Related News

A Kano State high court, presided by Justice Ahmad Badamasi has ruled that Kano State House of Assembly has no power to investigate the $5 million bribery allegation against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Delivering the judgement on Thursday, the judge said collecting bribe from contractors is a criminal offence in section 115 and 116 of penal code, and the House has no capacity to investigate criminal offences.

He said investigating criminal offence is the function of agencies under executive arms such as police, the EFCC and the ICPC.

Mr Badamasi therefore gave an order restraining the House from interview or inviting any person on the bribery allegation against Mr Ganduje as published by the Daily Nigerian newspaper.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the counsel to Kano Assembly, Mahmud Waziri, said if the House decide to appeal the judgement he will pursue it, as he represents their interest.

The chairman of the seven-member committee constituted by the Kano state House of Assembly to investigate the alleged bribery, Bappa Dan’ agundi, shortly after the ruling, told PREMIUM TIMES that the House would study the court judgement and take a stand.

He said “I will not comment on behalf of the House. The House will deliberate on the matter, take a decision and make it public.”

The national coordinator of Lawyers for Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria, Muhammad Zubair, filed a suit in Kano High Court, praying the court to determine the constitutional competence of the state lawmakers to investigate the allegation of $5million bribery against Mr Ganduje.