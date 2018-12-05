Man United Vs Arsenal (LIVE UPDATES): Red Devils face tough test against Gunners

Related News

These are not the best of times for Manchester United as they host an in-form Arsenal team at the Old Trafford in one of the midweek English Premier League fixtures.

United have recorded just 12 points from a possible 21 in their last set of games and it is believed in some quarters that Jose Mourinho is on the brink of a sack

United are currently languishing in the eighth position on the log and are also eight points adrift of the Gunners who on their part have been enjoying a good run of form under the reign of Unai Emery.

After losses against traditional top Four teams, Manchester City and Chelsea, Arsenal got it right against their London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, over the weekend and they would be hoping to sustain the tempo against United.

In their last three visits to Old Trafford, Arsenal have drawn once and lost twice.

It is yet to be seen if Mourinho’s men will use Arsenal to revive their season or it is Alex Iwobi and his teammates that would compound the woes of United.

Kickoff is 9 p.m.

Kickoff is 9 p.m.

Team News… Iwobi starts at Old Trafford

ARSENAL XI: Leno; Sokratis, Mustafi, Holding; Bellerin, Torreira, Guendouzi, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Iwobi, Aubameyang

ARSENAL SUBSTITUTES: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Nketiah, Lacazette

MANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea; Bailly, Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Dalot, Herrera, Matic, Darmian; Lingard, Rashford, Martial

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTES:Romero, Valencia, Fellaini, Mata, McTominay, Pogba, Lukaku

Kick off at Old Trafford

Arsenal win first throw in

Rashford shoots on target but no goal for United

Corner kick for United

Arsenal get some reprieve as they win free kick

Great defending by United as Aubameyang fails to get a through pass

Martial with the second shot on target for United.. Arsenal yet to get any

Arsenal passing has been awful so far

Great defending by United as Aubameyang fails to get a through pass

Mustafi with the goal for Arsenal and Martial with the equaliser for Manchester United

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) gets a yellow card.

Arsenal have not won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since 2006, although they did prevail in an FA Cup tie as recently as 2015.

Fifth yellow card of the game goes to Matic

Aaron Ramsey appears injured

Ramsey back but limping

Still 1-1 at Old Trafford

Manchester United awarded a free kick in their own half.

There will be three minutes of added-on time.

Half Time Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Both sides have had their moments and being level is probably fair at this stage.

Second half resumes

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has taken the place of injured Ramsey

Another injury scare for Arsenal as Toreirra appears to have a knock

The Uruguayan enforcer is back on his feet. Remember that Arsenal only have one more substitution.

Sixty Minutes at Old Trafford and it still 1-1

Play has been temporarily suspended for attention to Anthony Martial for Manchester United who is writhing in pain on the pitch.

Martial cant continue and Romelu Lukaku comes in for the French man

Alex Iwobi goes off as Lacazzete comes in for the Nigerian star

More worries for Arsenal as Mustafi appears injured… The Gunners have completed their substitions

GOALLLL!! Arsenal back in front

Lacazette gets it in

GOALLL… United back in

Jesse Lingard gets the equaliser with a simple tap-in

Man Utd Sub: Fellaini has come in for Marcus Rojo

Great save by De Gea as Aubameyang is denied a chance to score

United make a third change and Pogba is on for Lingard

Arsenal are showing the greater intent to win this match but it is giving United more space at the back

Ball in the net but no goal for Arsenal

Four minutes added time

The match at Old Trafford briefly interrupted for a check on Stephan Lichtsteiner, who is down injured.

FULL TIME Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal