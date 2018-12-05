Lecturers in colleges of education, COEASU, suspend two-month strike

College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti
College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti used to illustrate the story

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has suspended its over two months old strike.

COEASU national president, Nuhu Ogirima, disclosed this while briefing journalists after its expanded National Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Ogirima said the suspension follows reassurances from government to meet some of the workers’ key demands and implementation of agreements.

The union had embarked on strike on October 9 over non-implementation of agreements especially NEEDS assessment report.

Mr Ogirima said the union will reconvene in January to reassess government’s commitment and “will not hesitate to stay away from work again if it reneges on the agreement”.

He said government has accepted that there is decay in colleges of education and agreed to implement the NEEDS assessment report

“Government through the Minister of Education has met with otherstate governors over poor and non payment of salaries in states colleges.

“Government has agreed to release a white paper tagged, ‘dual mode’ to implement partially, for some colleges to (be able to) award degrees,” he said.

He said the government has also promised to reinstate its sacked members in Ogun State Colleges of Education.

Although COEASU has suspended its strike, the nation’s tertiary education is still locked down as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) struggles with inconclusive meetings with the government while its strike persists.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has also threatened to embark on a strike next week.

