Gunmen kill one, kidnap eight workers, students of Osun College

One staff was killed and six others kidnapped in an attack near the Osun State College of Technology, OSCOTEH, Esa-Oke, on Tuesday. Two students were also kidnapped by the gunmen who carried out the attack.

The slain victim was identified as a registry staff, Olaniyi Emmanuel Temitope.

However, as at Wednesday morning, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the two kidnapped students escaped and are in police custody.

According to the institution’s Public Relation Officer, Adewale Oyekanmi, the kidnapped staff are; Olaleye Olalekan, Adeyeoluwa Bankole, Jesuola Ajibola , Adenreti Chukwu and Rachael Onyinocha Akinboboye.

“There was an attack on Esa- Oke Road this evening after close of work, the list of Staff Members of Osun State College of Technology still being held in the bush by the kidnappers are; Mr Olaleye Olalekan Bus.Admin department, Engr. Adeyeoluwa Bankole , HOD civil engineering, Dr Jesuola Ajibola Director ventures, Adenreti Chukwu secretary to civil engineering department, Rachael Onyinocha Akinboboye, OSCOTECH Microfinance Bank and Olaniyi Emmanuel Temitope registry staff(died on the spot),” he said in a statement to journalists.

Mr Oyekanmi explained that the gunmen blocked Esa-Oke Road (a road leading to the college campus), stopped several vehicles including the victims’ vehicles and abducted them.

Also, the Students’ Union President of the institution, Adekunle Adeleke, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said the two students who escaped from their abductors disclosed that their kidnappers were Fulani herdsmen.

“As at 4:30 p.m. yesterday, they launched the attack. Out of the eight people abducted, two have returned and six are still in the bush,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the state police, Folashade Odoro, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES confirmed the release of the two students. She said efforts are on to free the other victims.

“We’ll release a statement very soon. But be rest assured that we are on it,” she said on Wednesday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, this would be the second incident in the year that gunmen would kidnap people while on transit in the state.

In June, a Methodist priest and two elders of the church were kidnapped on Iwo-Osogbo Road, while returning to Osogbo from Ile-Ogbo after a church meeting.