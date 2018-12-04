Saraki addresses protesting National Assembly workers, promises swift action

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has assured aggrieved National Assembly workers of a quick consideration of their request.

Mr Saraki, while addressing the protesters Tuesday afternoon, promised to meet with the management of the National Assembly to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“Let me make a commitment on behalf of the entire leadership of the National Assembly that we are all on the same side. It is our interest to be sure of good and mental condition of service and better working environment and we are fully committed to this. We will work tirelessly to make sure the conditions you have listed are met. As the leadership of the National Assembly, the responsibility lies on us to address these,” he said.

The workers had Tuesday morning blocked entrances into the Senate and the House of Representatives chambers, preventing lawmakers from entering to hold plenaries.

They demand implementation of Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS), enforcement of promotion and training of staff.

They vowed not to allow lawmakers hold plenaries until they receive notification of payment.

The workers also accused Mr Sani-Omolori of denying them their entitlements up to eight years and blocking the enforcement of CONLESS.

On charting ways for the implementation of CONLESS, Mr Saraki asked the workers to give the management till Friday.

“Regarding the CONLESS, let me assure you that we are on the same page to ensure the implementation. We are not in direct control of the issue but we have asked your leadership to give us from now till Friday.”

The timeline, however, was not in agreement with the workers who insisted deliberations and decisions come earlier than Friday.

While announcing that he would meet with leadership of the National Assembly today, Mr Saraki pleaded with the workers to allow plenaries hold.

“What I am committing to you alongside the leadership is that we must find money to ensure the implementation of your demand. But for us to find a solution, we must be able to sit down and hold a meeting.

“We want you to be paid but we must be able to sit down and discuss with the management on how to go about this. You should give us time to hold a meeting.

“If you allow us, the report on the condition of service will be considered immediately by the two chambers so that we can pass that immediately. We want to meet with you and communicate to you on the way forward but for that to happen, we must be able to sit.”