How Super Falcons players fared in AWCON final

Related News

Even though it was not easy, the Super Falcons of Nigeria won the 11th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations despite losing their first match of the competition.

Having started out the tournament with a loss against South Africa’s Bayana Bayana, it was pleasing to see the Super Falcons get the last laugh with a 4-3 penalty shootout win in Accra on Saturday night.

Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi was the heroine yet again as she saved one vital kick that effectively gave Nigeria her ninth title.

On a scale of 1-10, PREMIUM TIMES gives an independent assessment of how the Super Falcons performed individually in the AWCON 2018 final match

Tochukwu Oluehi: 9

The Rivers Angels keeper gave another excellent performance making crucial saves during the match and perhaps more importantly expertly stopping the last penalty kick that ensured that the Super Falcons are crowned champions for an astonishing ninth time

Ebere Ngozi: 8

The left-back produced a great show for the Super Falcons and her penalty kick was one of the very best.

Josephine Chukwunonye: 7

Playing at the right back position, Chukwunonye mastered her territory well enough and was even helping the attack when the need arose.

Ohale Osinachi: 7

The hard-playing defender formed a formidable partnership alongside Ebi at the heart of the defence.

Onome Ebi: 8

Ebi had a lot to deal with in the defence but she was able to keep the trio of Chrestinah Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo, and Jermaine Seoposenwe at bay.

Halimatu Ayinde: 8

The former Nasarawa Amazons and Delta Queens star had a fantastic game; excelling with her tackles, passes and much more

Ngozi Okobi: 8

The midfielder is always a delight to watch with the ball, her passes and dribbles were top notch and she came close to signing off the 2018 AWCON with a goal but was twice denied by goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Rita Chikwelu: 8

The old-war horse was simply a workaholic in the final and she provided some good passes that could have seen the Falcons wrap up the game before settling for penalty kicks.

Rasheedat Ajibade: 5.5

Though she was given a starter’s shirt by the coach, Ajibade could not justify the confidence reposed in her as she ended up being the first to be pulled out

Asisat Oshoala 6

Not the best game or even tournament for Oshoala. The crucial penalty miss was also quite disheartening. But by and large, the former Arsenal and Liverpool star was above average.

Francisca Ordega: 8.5

Voted as the official Woman-of-the match, the forward was a thorn in the flesh of the Banyana Banyana defenders; causing all sorts of problems with her dashing runs on the flanks

The Substitutes

Chinwendu Ihezou: 6

The BIIK Kazygurt forward was finally called upon on the final day of action and she tried her best; running through the channels and giving her team more options up front.

Chinaza Uchendu: NA

An extra-time substitute. She didn’t last long to be rated.