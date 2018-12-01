AWCON 2018 Final (Live Updates): Nigeria battles South Africa for another title

Related News

The top prize as far as women football is concerned in Africa is up for grabs when the Super Falcons of Nigeria and South Africa’s Bayana Bayana battle in Saturday’s Women Africa Cup of Nations final in Accra.

Nigeria and South Africa have been in the final together once – in 2000 when the South Africans hosted but the Nigerians successfully retained the trophy after a 2-0 defeat of the hosts in Johannesburg.

Nothing suggests that there would be an easy ride for either of the two teams in Saturday’s final as the South Africans have shown that they have come of age, beating Nigeria in the group opener and sealing their place at next year’s World Cup with their last win against Mali.

That said, experience is an advantage standing on the Nigerian side and it should count for something especially as the Super Falcons already know what Bayana Bayana can bring to the table.

The whole of Africa is waiting to see if the Super Falcons will extend their dominance with a ninth title in Accra on Saturday or whether Bayana Bayana will smile home with their first African title ever.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates of the 2018 AWCON final.

Kickoff is 5.00p.m.

Super Falcons Lineup

The national anthems of both teams already rendered

VIPs including the CAF President take their turns for a handshake with the players

Only one change in the Nigeria starting line up today … Desire Oparanozie drops to the bench as Rasheedat Ajibade gets the nod to start

Game underway… South Africa with the opening pass

Game temporarily halted but action resumes as the ball appears faulty

Oshoala takes a weak shot but the South Africa keeper almost spills that

South Africa launch their own attack also but Keeper Oluehi makes an easy catch

South Africa dictating the pace in the midfield at the moment

Oshoala gets a stern warning from the referee after a rough tackle on a South African ,, Bayana Bayana get a free kick

Ten minutes already gone,,, while there have been attempts at goal it is still 0-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium

Freekick for South Africa as Chukwunonye commits a foul

SHOT!! Oluehi parries away for a corner kick

Pressure eased for Nigeria as Super Falcons get a goal kick

Chikwelu with a long pass that gets through Oshoala

Both Nigeria and South Africa Coaches are on their feet

Okobi tries a shot but is over the bar

Ajibade wins a corner kick for Nigeria as her cross was intercepted

Another corner kick for Nigeria as the Super Falcons are gradually imposing themselves in this game

Okobi swings in the corner kick but Oshoala’s header is off target

Oshoala tries to spot Ordega but the South Africa rushes out for an interception

The South African keeper being attended to and back up action

SAVE! South Africa goes down low to save shot from Okobi

This is the 12th meeting between the Super Falcons, Nigeria won 9, Bayana Bayana win 2

Ajibade curls the ball into the South Africa box, the keeper reaches it before Oshoala

While it is still goalless in the final of AWCON 2018, the tournament has recorded 51 goals so far

Corner kick for South Africa but Ajibade nods out for Nigeria

Ajibade’s shot blocked in the box as Nigeria piling more pressure

Good defending by Ebi .. South Africa win a corner kick

The first half winding down and still no goals for either side

Oshoala goes down in the South Africa box hoping for a penalty kick but referee only gives a corner kick

One minute added time over

Half Time Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

We are back for the second half… Super Falcons restart the game

Corner kick for South Africa.. dealt with Chukwunoye

CLOSE! Ordega makes an attempt from a difficult angle but effort goes inches wide

Ajibade commits a foul around the centre circle.. free kick for South Africa

Chikwelu with a brave block

Freekick for South Africa… Okobi nods away and Bayana Bayana get a corner kick

Medics attend to Falcons goalkeeper Oluehi

Game back on

South Africa missed a good chance

Well-Checked… Oshoala sandwiched by South Africa defenders

Nigeria have won in all the previous finals they have played before now

Nigeria Sub: Chiwendu Ihezuo in for Rashedat Ajibade

Ebere charging forward but her move has been stopped

Throw-in for Nigeria