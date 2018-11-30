Police speak on strange armed group sighted in Sokoto

Related News

The police in Sokoto State on Friday said a strange group sighted in a part of the state was not operating on Nigerian territory or carrying arms.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier Friday reported complaints by locals that a strange armed group from neighbouring Niger Republic was operating in parts of Tangaza Local Government Area of the Sokoto State, carrying arms and demaning levies from residents.

The police, however, downplayed the complaints by residents of the border community.

Speaking on Friday evening, police spokesperson in the state, Cordelia Nwawe, told PREMIUM TIMES that the state police commissioner, Murtala Mani, and his deputy in charge of operations, Baba Isa, went to Tangaza on Friday to attend to the situation.

“There’s nothing like armed bandits, there is no need for people to be scared. The commissioner of police and his deputy in charge of operations went and saved the situation,” Mrs Nwawe said.

“There’s no need for people to be apprehensive because whatever happened to Niger Republic has nothing to do with Nigeria. Those people are not operating in Nigeria but Niger Republic. Tangaza is a boundary community, despite people alleged that they saw strange people in the area with their camels, donkeys and wives, it is not in Nigeria.

“But we’re not taking anything lightly because we have mobilised more conventional policemen to make sure the people did not infiltrate into Nigeria,” Mrs Nwawe said.

She said the police were doing their job in Sokoto State but cannot go into another country to arrest criminals.

“If someone commits a crime and ran to Niger Republic, we liaise with the authorities to bring back the suspect here, especially when the crime was committed on Nigerian territory,” said the police spokesperson.