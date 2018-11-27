Over N540bn recovered through Whistle Blower Policy – Lai Mohammed

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered over N540 billion through the Whistle Blower Policy, as at May 2018, the information minister, Lai Mohammed, said on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari first made a similar declaration in May while delivering the Democracy Day speech, this year.

According to a statement from Mr Mohammed’s media assistant, Segun Adeyemi, the minister stated this at the 71st General Assembly of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Mr Mohammed, represented by Sunny Adejoh, also recounted his view of the many other achievements recorded by the anti-graft agency and other arms of government.

“To this end, as at May this year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through the Whistle Blower Policy, has recovered

over N527 Billion, $53 million, and £122,890.”

Mr Mohammed reiterated the need for the media and other stakeholders to work with government to ensure the success of the government’s goals.

“This effort should not be seen as the sole effort of Mr. President or the government alone. The media has a duty to ensure that the

programmes of government, meant to uplift the lots of the citizenry, are projected as a national cause and not just as that of Mr

President or the administration.”

“Anything short of this would amount to a criminal abdication of a sacred duty which could spell doom for our collective national life.

We have had enough sordid examples to learn from, that we ought not to allow a repeat at this critical time of our national development.

“It is therefore of utmost importance that the media and specifically, broadcast media, do not allow itself to become a purveyor of fake news and hate speeches,” the minister said.

The whistle blower policy, which was introduced to aid the war against corruption, was said to have resulted in the recovery of N29 billion as at the end of October 2017. That figure was provided by the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

As at the end of March, the former finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, gave the total amount of recovered funds through the policy to be N7.8 billion, $378 million and £27,800. That figure, totalling N143 billion, was provided then as part of the activities of Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA).