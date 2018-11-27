BREAKING: Nigeria defeat Cameroon to qualify for AWCON final

Related News

The Falcons of Nigeria on Tuesday defeated the Three Lionesses of Cameroon to qualify for the final of the 2018 African Women Cup Of Nations (AWCON).

The match ended in penalties with the Falcons winning 4-2.

The highly competitive semi-final match in the Ghanaian stadium ended 0-0 after 90 minutes of football. An extra time of 30 minutes also produced no goal for either side.

While Cameroon scored their first two penalties and missed the next two, the Super Falcons scored all four penalties they played.

The Falcons will now await the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and Mali.

Tuesday’s victory also guarantees the Falcons automatic qualification for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup.

