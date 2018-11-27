Cameroon Vs Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES): Falcons battle Lionesses for AWCON final ticket

Related News

The best of African football will be on parade on Tuesday in Accra as the Super Falcons of Nigeria battle it out for a place in the final of the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) against the Lionesses of Cameroon.

While the Super Falcons will be hoping they can extend their dominance, the head coach of the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, Joseph Ndoko, has revealed that his side is out for revenge against the Nigerian ladies.

Cameroon suffered back-to-back final losses against Nigeria in Namibia 2014 and Cameroon 2016; and see this as an opportunity for revenge.

Aside from those final game losses, Cameroon have lost 10 out of 12 times they faced the Super Falcons.

While there is no doubt that the Super Falcons have the psychological edge over the Indomitable Lionesses, it is also worthy to note that the Cameroon ladies have improved vastly and could pose a threat.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates of the semi-final clash.

Kickoff is 4.30 p.m.

The Super Falcons get the game underway

Free kick for Nigeria

The ball rolls out of play as Cameroon attempt a defense splitting pass

SHOT!! Oluehi saves it for the Falcons

Chikwelu disposed of the ball and Cameroon try to initiate another attack

CHANCE!! Cameroon player gets a header in the box but Oluehi makes a convincing save

The Super Falcons trying to breach the Cameroon defense but it has been so far difficult

Only two teams have ever beaten Nigeria in a semifinal match at AWCON, they are South Africa and Equatorial Guinea… Will Cameroon join that list today

Cameroon come close again but the Super Falcons were able to defend that

Cameroon enjoying the better possession at 57% compared to Nigeria’s 43%

Okobi wins a corner kick for Nigeria

Fedujo gets a warning after a rough tackle on Okobi

Oluehi grabs the ball fast again as Cameroon continue to press for an opening goal

Oshoala with a shot… but straight into the hands of the Cameroon goalkeeper

Two minutes added time

Half Time: Cameroon 0-0 Nigeria

Second half resumes

No changes from both sides

Early free kick for Nigeria

Cameroon shot goes wide!

Okobi with a strike from distance but the Cameroon keeper makes a save

Rita Chikwelu wins a free kick close to the Cameroon box

Oparanozie takes the kick but it goes wide off target

Okobi with a shot from inside the box but she misses the target