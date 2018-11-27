Senate suspends confirmation of EFCC Secretary

Related News

The Senate on Tuesday suspended the confirmation of Olanipkekun Olukoyede as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The decision to step down the confirmation came after a member of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Isa Misau (PDP, Bauchi Central) accused committee members of preparing a report without the consent of others.

The Chairman of the Committee, Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North), read out the report of the committee where he stated that Mr Olukoyede possessed integrity and competence to perform the duties for which he is nominated.

He also said the committee is satisfied with the nominee’s qualification and experience; and thereafter, recommended that the Senate confirm the nominee.

After the presentation, Mr Misau complained that only three of eight members signed the Endorsement Page of the report.

“Let’s step down this report so that we, the members of the committee can go through it. Because I participated actively in the screening of these nominees and there are some of them that are not competent to hold that office.

“I’m just seeing this report. It has not been sent to my office and I was part of the screening and during the screening, I made objections on certain people that are not supposed to hold that office to be screened. It is necessary for us to look at the report,” he said.

In his defence, Mr Utazi explained that most of the committee members are busy with oversight.

“Most of the committee members are busy with oversight. We wrote every member to be in attendance. What Misau attended was the ICPC screening. He attended and participated but he did not attend this one.

“We gave the notice to everybody to attend; and at the end of the day, the number of people who attended, formed quorum and took the decision on behalf of the committee (signed),” he said as he urged the Senate to accept the report as presented.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, then asked the committee chairman to meet with his members later today, conclude and re-present the report tomorrow.

Mr Olukoyede, who is the current Chief of Staff to the acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was nominated as secretary to the commission by President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter dated September 10, 2018.