Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway accident kills five

File photo of an Accident scene of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway
Five persons were confirmed dead on Tuesday while two others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Subaru car and a Honda bus at Orile Imo area on the Sagamu/Abeokuta expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the public relations officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta.

Mr Akinbiyi said the accident was caused by speeding which made the driver of the Honda bus with registration number EKY 365 FB to lose control.

The TRACE spokesman said the driver veered into the opposite lane and collided with the Subaru car with registration number KTU 246 AT inbound Abeokuta.

He said that seven males were involved in the accident, saying that five of them died while two others sustained injuries.

“The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. The Honda was coming from Abeokuta, lost control, veered into the other lane and collided with the Subaru car which was going toward Abeokuta.

“Three people were initially injured and four died instantly. However, post crash report indicates that another of the injured victims has also died bringing number of the dead to five and two injured,’’ he said.

Mr Akinbiyi said the bodies of the dead had been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) morgue, while the injured were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

He urged motorists and other road users to be cautious and ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on any journey. (NAN)

