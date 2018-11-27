Senate reworks, passes seven bills

Nigerian senate chambers
The Senate has reconsidered and passed seven bills that were initially sent to the Clerk of the National Assembly for onward transmission to the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bills are Nigerian Aeronautical Search and Rescue Bill, 2018; Climate Change (Est, etc) Bill, 2018; Chartered Institute of Pension Practitioner of Nigeria (Est, etc) Hill, 2018 and Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria (Est, etc) Bill, 2018.

Others are National Institute of Credit Administration (Est, etc) Bill, 2018; Digital Rights and Freedom (Est, etc) Bill, 2018 and Nigerian Film Corporation (repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2018.

The Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, explained that after critical examination of the Bills, the Directorate of Legal Services of the National Assembly observed some fundamental issues which required fresh legislative action on some clauses in the bills.

The bills and the affected clauses are:

Nigerian Aeronautical Search and Rescue Bill, 2018 – Clause 2 (1)(2).

Climate Change (Est, etc) Bill, 2018 – Clause 2 (1)(4), 3(1)(f), 5(2), 7(1)(a) (2)(a), 8, 9, 17(1).

Chartered Institute of Pension Practitioner of Nigeria (Est, etc) Bill, 2018 – Clause 11.

Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria (Est, etc) Bill, 2018 – Clause 18 (2) & (6).

National Institute of Credit Administration (Est, etc) Bill, 2018 – Clause 7 (3)(5) and 8 (1)(3).

Digital Rights and Freedom (Est, etc) Bill, 2018 – Clause 4 (1)(2)(3).

Nigerian Film Corporation (repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2018 – Clause 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19.

He urged the Senate to rescind its decision on the affected Clauses of the Bills as passed and recommit same to the Committee of the Whole for reconsideration and passage in accordance with Order 1(b) and 53(6) of Senate Standing Order.

The lawmaker also stated that a technical committee of the Senate, House of Representatives and Directorate of Legal Services met and worked on the clauses.

The Senate then resolved into the committee of the whole, reconsidered and passed the bills.

