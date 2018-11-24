Related News

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured a spot in the semi-final of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana after they pummeled Equatorial Guinea 6-0 in their final group game on Saturday.

Three goals from Asisat Oshoala who nonetheless is yet to hit top form, and a goal each from Francisca Ordega, Desire Oparanozie and Captain Rita Chikwelu ensured that the Falcons finished as runners-up in Group B behind table toppers, South Africa.

The Nigerian ladies were 4-0 up in the first half before they finished off with two more goals to set up a semifinal clash with one of their fiercest rivals on the continent, Cameroon.

The floodgate of goals was opened by Ordega 10 minutes into the game with a sweet finish as she side-footed the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Emilia.

There was no long wait for the second goal as Oshoala finished a great cross from Desire Oparanozie in the 13th minute.

Oshoala scored her brace from the near post in the 30th minute moments after missing from close range for Nigeria’s third goal.

The reigning African footballer of the year grabbed her hat-trick from a close-range header after the ball rebounded off the crossbar in the 34th minute.

The goal scoring spree continued in the second half as Oparanozie put her name in the scorers’ chart in the 48th minute as she finished off an exquisite pass from Ordega.

Captain Rita Chikwelu put the icing on the cake as she made it 6-0 with 27 minutes to go.

The semi-final clash against Cameroon will be a repeat of the 2016 AWCON final when the Falcons pipped the then hosts to record their eighth title win.

The other semifinal will be between Group B winners South Africa against surprise team Mali, who surprised hosts Ghana to go through to the last four.

The top three teams will fly Africa’s flag in next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.