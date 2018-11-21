Alleged N2.1bn Fraud: You have case to answer, court tells Dokpesi

Raymond Dokpesi
Raymond Dokpesi

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has struck out the no-case submission argued by the founder of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi.

The judge, John Tsoho, gave the ruling on Wednesday. He said the defendant’s argument that he has no case to answer is false.

“I hereby strike out the application,” the judge said.

Mr Dokpesi on May 28 told the court that he would be making a no-case submission to wrap up his trial after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) closed its corruption case against him.

The owner of Nigeria’s first private radio station is facing trial for the alleged diversion of N2.1 billion received from the office of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

But Mr Tsoho said the defendant (Mr Dokpesi) would have to explain to the court his own side of the matter.

Mr Tsoho, therefore, adjourned the matter to February 20 and 21 next year for the continuation of trial.

Mr Dokpesi, who denies the allegations against him, has also accused the federal government of defamation of character.

