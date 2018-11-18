2019: Don’t set Nigeria ablaze, Buhari cautions politicians; starts re-election campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari during the Campaign prior to the 2015 Presidential election

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday appealed to politicians to go about their 2019 election campaigns peacefully.

He made the appeal at the an event to kick off his campaign for re-election with the launch of a “campaign manual/next level document” at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja on Saturday.

“I am not unmindful of the fact that the National Assembly and the presidential campaign starts today, I will implore candidates to go about the campaigns peacefully and decently,” the president said.

“We have no other country than Nigeria , let us not set it ablaze because of politics,” he added.

Based on the official time table of the electoral commission, INEC, campaigns for the presidential and national assembly elections start today (Sunday) across Nigeria.

The presidential and national assembly elections hold same day on February 14.
Details later.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.