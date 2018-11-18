JUST IN: Buhari set to kick off campaign in Abuja

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is about to kick off campaign for re-election for a second term in office in Abuja.

Mr Buhari will today (Sunday) launch a “campaign manual/next level document” at the State House conference centre.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. and the Banquet Hall is already filled up with supporters of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), top party officials and government functionaries.

As part of the programme, the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, will speak on “what we are building 1” after which the Minister of Transportation and Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, will also speak on “what we are building 2”.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed will also be speaking on the topic, “Doing more with less”, Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe will speak on “a bountiful land” while Mr Buhari’s aide on social investments, Maryam Uwais, will also be speaking.

There will also be four mini documentaries on “infrastructure development; Investing in People, Corruption and Security and The Rice Revolution”.