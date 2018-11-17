South Africa Vs Nigeria (Live Updates): Super Eagles seek revenge in Johannesburg

The Super Eagles are desperately looking to avenge the humiliating 2-0 defeat they suffered in the hands of their South African counterparts in the opening game of the AFCON qualifying series in Uyo last year.
Stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa, has been talking tough that he and his teammates will be going all out for the three points in Saturday’s game against Bafana Bafana even though a draw is still good enough for the Eagles.
Though Nigeria has the upper hand in past meetings against their South African counterparts, it must be said that the Eagles have not recorded a win in the last four games against the national football team of the Rainbow nation.
Having both missed out of the last Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria also failing to make it to the penultimate edition, the urge to get the needed result in Saturday’s tie is overwhelming.
The FNB Stadium in the heart of Johannesburg will be the battleground for Bafana versus Eagles clash and kickoff is 2.pm.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates!
Bafana starting 11 v Nigeria:
Itumeleng Khune, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sfiso Hlanti, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero, Lebo Mothiba, Percy Tau
Subs: Darren Keet, Dino Ndlovu, Vincent Pule, Motjeka Madisha, Innocent Maela, Teboho Mokoena, Thembinkosi Lorch.
Super Eagles Starting XI Vs Bafana Bafana
Ikechukwu Ezenwa (GK)
Leon Balogun
Williams Ekong
Kenneth Omeruo
Jaminu Collins
Oghenekaro Etebo
John Ogu
Alex Iwobi
Ahmed Musa (C)
Kelechi Iheanacho
Samuel Kalu
Substitutes
Daniel Akpeyi
Isaac Success
Henry Onyekuru
Chukwueze
Mikel Agu
Bryan Idowu
We are set for kickoff as the anthems of both are now being rendered
The FNB Stadium is far from full .. Temperature put at 32 C
Kickoff! South Africa get the game underway
Throw-in for Super Eagles
The Super Eagles dictating the pace for now
Ahmed Musa in discomfort as Nigeria get a free kick
No hassles for South Africa
SHOT!! Kuhne with a save for South Africa as Musa whips a shot
Nigeria wrongly flagged offside and denied what could have been the opening goal
GOAL!!!!
Super Eagles take the lead Samuel Kalu’s cross bundled in!
Desperate defending by Nigeria as South Africa blow the chance for a quick equaliser
First corner kick for South Africa
Iwobi shows off some skills but Eagles lose possession to Bafana Bafana
Another missed chance by South Africa
Nigeria win a corner as Musa’s attempt is blocked
South Africa’s defence stretched again as Eagles win a corner kick
Ezenwa makes a calm save
Jamiu Collins wins a corner kick for Nigeria
SHOT! Samuel Kalu’s effort goes over the bar
GOALLLLL!!!
South Africa get the equaliser
Lebo Mothiba with the goal for Bafana Bafana
Nigeria has conceded five goals in this AFCON qualifiers
Missed Chance! Iheanahco fails to handle the nice pass given to him by Musa
Corner for Nigeria as we are heading towards half time
Nigeria come close but Etebo’s flick is off target
Half Time South Africa 1-1 Nigeria
No changes … Second Half resumes!
South Africa controlling the game so far
Free kick for Nigeria
South Africa SUB: Lurch in for Serero
Both South Africa and Nigeria have a friendly on Tuesday after this game
Nigerian fans at the FNB Stadium already singing for another goal from the Eagles
Nigeria SUB: Isaac Success comes in for Nigeria, he takes the place of Kelechi Iheanacho
Tau threatening the Eagles defence of Nigeria and Ahmed Musa comes all the way to defend the ball
The ball possession is even at 50% apiece presently
New entrant Isaac Sucess wins a free kick for Nigeria
Samuel Kalu bundled off the ball and Nigeria win a free kick
CHANCE! Omeruo’s header goes off target
Kalu concedes a corner kick
Another change being planned by Nigeria
Offside…… Musa gets the ball in the net but no goal for Nigeria
SUB: Ahmed Musa is taken off for Onyekuru
Ekong takes the Captain’s arm band
Ekong takes the Captain’s arm band
Final change for Nigeria. Alex Iwobi out for Semi Ajayi
FULL Time: South Africa 1-1 Nigeria