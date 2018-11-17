South Africa Vs Nigeria (Live Updates): Super Eagles seek revenge in Johannesburg

Related News

The Super Eagles are desperately looking to avenge the humiliating 2-0 defeat they suffered in the hands of their South African counterparts in the opening game of the AFCON qualifying series in Uyo last year.

Stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa, has been talking tough that he and his teammates will be going all out for the three points in Saturday’s game against Bafana Bafana even though a draw is still good enough for the Eagles.

Though Nigeria has the upper hand in past meetings against their South African counterparts, it must be said that the Eagles have not recorded a win in the last four games against the national football team of the Rainbow nation.

Having both missed out of the last Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria also failing to make it to the penultimate edition, the urge to get the needed result in Saturday’s tie is overwhelming.

The FNB Stadium in the heart of Johannesburg will be the battleground for Bafana versus Eagles clash and kickoff is 2.pm.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates!

Bafana starting 11 v Nigeria:

Itumeleng Khune, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sfiso Hlanti, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero, Lebo Mothiba, Percy Tau

Subs: Darren Keet, Dino Ndlovu, Vincent Pule, Motjeka Madisha, Innocent Maela, Teboho Mokoena, Thembinkosi Lorch.

Super Eagles Starting XI Vs Bafana Bafana

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (GK)

Leon Balogun

Williams Ekong

Kenneth Omeruo

Jaminu Collins

Oghenekaro Etebo

John Ogu

Alex Iwobi

Ahmed Musa (C)

Kelechi Iheanacho

Samuel Kalu

Substitutes

Daniel Akpeyi

Isaac Success

Henry Onyekuru

Chukwueze

Mikel Agu

Bryan Idowu

We are set for kickoff as the anthems of both are now being rendered

The FNB Stadium is far from full .. Temperature put at 32 C

Kickoff! South Africa get the game underway

Throw-in for Super Eagles

The Super Eagles dictating the pace for now

Ahmed Musa in discomfort as Nigeria get a free kick

No hassles for South Africa

SHOT!! Kuhne with a save for South Africa as Musa whips a shot

Nigeria wrongly flagged offside and denied what could have been the opening goal

GOAL!!!!

Super Eagles take the lead Samuel Kalu’s cross bundled in!

Desperate defending by Nigeria as South Africa blow the chance for a quick equaliser

First corner kick for South Africa

Iwobi shows off some skills but Eagles lose possession to Bafana Bafana

Another missed chance by South Africa

Nigeria win a corner as Musa’s attempt is blocked

South Africa’s defence stretched again as Eagles win a corner kick

Ezenwa makes a calm save

Jamiu Collins wins a corner kick for Nigeria

SHOT! Samuel Kalu’s effort goes over the bar

GOALLLLL!!!

South Africa get the equaliser

Lebo Mothiba with the goal for Bafana Bafana

Nigeria has conceded five goals in this AFCON qualifiers

Missed Chance! Iheanahco fails to handle the nice pass given to him by Musa

Corner for Nigeria as we are heading towards half time

Nigeria come close but Etebo’s flick is off target

Half Time South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

No changes … Second Half resumes!

South Africa controlling the game so far

Free kick for Nigeria

South Africa SUB: Lurch in for Serero

Both South Africa and Nigeria have a friendly on Tuesday after this game

Nigerian fans at the FNB Stadium already singing for another goal from the Eagles

Nigeria SUB: Isaac Success comes in for Nigeria, he takes the place of Kelechi Iheanacho

Tau threatening the Eagles defence of Nigeria and Ahmed Musa comes all the way to defend the ball

The ball possession is even at 50% apiece presently

New entrant Isaac Sucess wins a free kick for Nigeria

Samuel Kalu bundled off the ball and Nigeria win a free kick

CHANCE! Omeruo’s header goes off target

Kalu concedes a corner kick

Another change being planned by Nigeria

Offside…… Musa gets the ball in the net but no goal for Nigeria

SUB: Ahmed Musa is taken off for Onyekuru

Ekong takes the Captain’s arm band

Final change for Nigeria. Alex Iwobi out for Semi Ajayi

FULL Time: South Africa 1-1 Nigeria