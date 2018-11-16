Appeal Court reduces ex-Gov Joshua Dariye’s jail term

Related News

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reduced the jail term of ex-Governor Joshua Dariye to 10 years.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Dariye, a former Plateau State governor, was in June sentenced to 14 years in prison by the high court.

However, the appeal court on Friday said while the conviction was right, the former governor should have been jailed for 10 years.

The court reduced the sentence of 14 years to 10 years for criminal breach of trust while a similar conviction for diversion of N1. 62 billion ecological funds was reduced from two years to one year. The sentences are to run concurrently, like the previous judgement in June, meaning Mr Dariye has now been effectively jailed 10 years.

The appeal court ruled that the lower court aired in law when it sentenced Mr Dariye, a first time offender, to the maximum 14 years term contained in the charge against him.

According to the court, the sentence was handed down in the season of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act which does not allow maximum sentence for first time offenders.

The ex-governor was convicted on 15 out the 23 counts preferred against him in July 2007.