Shake up in Nigerian Army: General leading Boko Haram war, 102 others redeployed

Related News

The Nigerian Army has redeployed 103 of its senior officers, including the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole and some General Officers Commanding to inject new hands into its ongoing operations.

According to a statement by Texas Chukwu, a brigadier general, the army spokesman, on Saturday, the exercise was also carried out to actualise the vision of the Chief of Army Staff to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

The Chief of Army Staff on Friday, sent goodwill message to the troops, congratulating them for their bravery, alertness and doggedness in the ongoing fight against the Boko Haram terrorists.

With the redeployment, Benson Akinroluyo, a major general, is now the Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole.

Until the new appointment, he was the GOC 3 Division, Jos.

Mr Akinroluyo takes over from Maj.-Gen Abba Dikko, who has been moved to the Department of Civil Military Affairs, as the Chief of Civil Military Affairs.

Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, former Chief of Military/Civil Affairs is now the GOC 3 Division, while Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham remains in Headquarters, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, as the General Officer Commanding.

Maj.-Gen.Victor Ezugwu from Depot Nigerian Army has been moved to Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO).

Maj.Gen. Adeyemi Adetayo, from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) moves to Department of Army Standard and Evaluation as Director Procurement and Projects.

Brig.-Gen. Ifiok Obot is redeployed from Headquarters, Operation DELTA SAFE to Nigerian Army University Biu as Deputy Vice Chancellor (Military).

Also affected in the redeployment are Brig.-Gen. Olufemi Dada from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) as Director Combat Development.

Brig.-Gen. Solomon Udounwa has been redeployed to Defence Headquarters as Deputy Director Campaign planning, while Brig.-Gen. Adekunle Adesope from Department of Army Standard and Evaluation has been moved to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Acting Director in the Directorate of Audit and Financial Management.

Brig.-Gen. Caleb Dalhatu moves from Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre to Headquarters 81 Division Garrison as Commander.

Brig.-Gen. Abdu Hassan has been redeployed from Headquarters 2 Brigade to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as Chief of Staff (COS).

Brig.-Gen. Kabir Mukhtar moved from Headquarters 81 Division Garrison to Headquarters Department of Army Administration as Acting Director Manpower.

Brig.-Gen.- Nasiru Jega is now Commander 2 Brigade at the headquarters, while Brig.-Gen. Sani Mohammed was moved from Department of Administration to Depot Nigerian Army as Acting Commandant.

Brig.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe is to remain in Headquarters 16 Brigade as Commander, while Col. Adamu Nura will move from Headquarters 21 Special Armour Brigade to Nigerian Army Armour School as Chief Instructor.

Col. Louis Lepdung has been redeployed from Headquarters 25 Task Force Brigade to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as Deputy Director Research and Development.

Col. Kingsley Umoh is moving from Administration Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) to Defence Headquarters as Assistant Director Defence Information.

Col. Kayode Ogunsanya has been moved from Headquarters 3 Division Army Public Relations to Defence Headquarters Garrison Army Public Relations as Deputy Director Army Public Relations.

(NAN)