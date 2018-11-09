Commotion in Ondo assembly as members sack speaker, deputy

Ondo House of Assembly [Photo: ondostatemoi.gov.ng]
There is confusion at the Ondo State House of Assembly as the speaker, Bamidele Oloyelogun, and his deputy, Iroju Ogundeji were on Friday impeached by other members of the house.

Olamide George from Akure North and Abimbola Fajolu from Ile oluji/Okeigbo constituency were immediately named speaker and deputy respectively.

Jumoke Akindele, who was earlier removed as speaker at the dawn of the Rotimi Akeredolu administration, was first appointed acting speaker and she presided over the election of the new leadership.

Although there was no prior allegation against the sacked leaders, the house in carrying out the change, said the leaders were involved in “gross misconduct”.

During the conflict, suspected thugs invaded the assembly complex and assaulted lawmakers in the presence security men, who did little to prevent them.

The impeached speaker has since mobilised members loyal to him and announced the suspension of the new speaker and 14 other members.

