BREAKING: Reps panel indicts Osinbajo, calls for sack of NEMA boss

The House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness has indicted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, accusing him of illegally approving N5.8 billion North East Intervention Fund which the lawmakers said was mismanaged by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The committee called for the sack of the Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, for alleged fraud, corruption and embezzlement of N33 billion emergency intervention fund.

The house committee held a public hearing four months ago on the alleged breach of public trust by NEMA.

Details later…..

