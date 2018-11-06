JUST IN: Minimum wage panel submits report to Buhari, recommends N30,000

Related News

The tripartite committee on the review of the National Minimum Wage has submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari received the report Tuesday inside the council chamber of the presidential villa, Abuja.

The panel, chaired by former Head of Service, Ama Pepple, recommended N30,000 as the country’s new national minimum wage.

Submitting the report, Ms Pepple said, “while noting the offer of N24,000 by government, the panel recommends N30,000 as the new National Minimum Wage of the country.”

She said the committee has also provided a draft law of the new Minimum Wage for the consideration of the government.

Mr Buhari, while responding, said he remained committed to having a new national minimum wage within the shortest time.

He said all necessary effort would be put in place to transmit an executive bill to the National Assembly on the new wage limit.

He urged workers not to allow themselves to be used as “political weapons”.