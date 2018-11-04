Despite burial, tests ongoing to confirm body parts belong to missing Nigerian general

Related News

The police in Plateau say despite burial, scientific tests are still being conducted to confirm that the body parts found last week were those of a missing army general.

The Nigerian Army last week declared the body parts found in an abandoned well in Plateau as those of Idris Alkali, a major general, who had been missing for over a month.

The army said multiple suspects who led officials to the well confirmed the body parts belonged to missing general.

The Plateau police spokesperson, Tyopev Terna, spoke to journalists on Sunday while parading 19 persons arrested for their alleged roles in the murder.

Mr Terna was reacting to questions by journalists on whether the body parts found were actually those of Mr Alkali.

“Scientific investigation is on-going. The fact that the corpses has been buried, it doesn’t stop scientific investigation. Investigation can go on,” he said.

“Our expert came and took sample of what we got and that is why I can tell you authoritatively that scientific investigation is on-going.

“Everything is as good as you have asked. First and foremost, the suspects we have caught were the ones who led us to the place.

“They confessed that they were the ones who initially buried him and exhumed the body, took it and dumped it into a pit.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the army discovered a shallow grave where it said Mr Alkali’s remains were initially buried before they were taken away from there.

Mr Terna, however, says the police are not relying only on the statement of the suspects.

“What do you think Nigerians will need again? Like I have said, in order to make it abundantly clear to everybody, we have involved medical doctors and other forensic experts and investigation is on. So, immediately we are done, we will still call the press,” Mr Terna said.

The spokesperson said the suspects will soon be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has reiterated that the other two suspects in connection to the murder of Mr Alkali, who are still at large, are still wanted.

Kayode Ogunsanya, deputy director army public relations at the army’s 3 division, made this known on Sunday in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“This headquarters still solicit the assistance of the general public for information or the whereabouts of two wanted persons who are yet to report to the Nigerian Police Plateau State Command.

Burial of Idris Alkali

“The two wanted persons are Mr Chuwang Samuel aka Morinho and Mr Nyam Samuel aka Soft Touch. This headquarters can be contacted on GSM number 09074028881 as sources of information would be treated as confidential.

“The general public be rest assured that all those who participated in the killing, no matter how highly placed, shall be brought to justice,” he said.

Missing, Found Dead

Mr Alkali was declared missing on September 3.

On September 29, the Nigerian Army recovered Mr Akali’s vehicle that contained some of his personal effects. These were found in a pond in Dura Du community of Plateau State.

Weeks later, the army showed journalists a shallow grave where it said Mr Alkali’s body was initially buried.

The abandoned well where the body of the missing general was found

Eventually, the ‘remains’ of the officer was found in an abandoned well in a bush at Guchwet Village in Shen Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau on October 31.

His remains were buried at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja on Saturday.