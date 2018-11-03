No discrepancy in Buhari’s WAEC attestation certificate

Related News

There is no discrepancy in the results of the school certificate examination of President Muhammadu Buhari released in 2015 and the results in an “attestation certificate” issued to the president by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Friday.

The president’s school certificate examination, which was a major controversy in the build-up to the 2015 elections, recently became a matter of public discourse after Mr Buhari told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his school certificate is still with military authorities.

Mr Buhari stated this while submitting essential forms to INEC for the 2019 elections, which he would be participating in as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president’s claim immediately drew another round of intense criticism from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and many Nigerians who expressed doubt that Mr Buhari took the examination.

However, on Friday evening, the president Tweeted via his official handle that he had received the attestation and confirmation of his result.

“Today I received the attestation and confirmation of my 1961 West African School Certificate (WASC) Examination result, from the Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). It was also an opportunity for me to thank WAEC for upholding its integrity over the years,” he wrote.

“As a Nigerian military officer, it would have been impossible for me to have attended the Defence Services Staff College in India in 1973, and, after that – in 1979 – the United States Army War College, had I not sat for the WASC examinations, which I did in 1961.

“The late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was my classmate. We spent close to nine years in boarding school, at primary and secondary levels. And from there, after our WASC, we moved to join the Army, where we had to take a military examination as one of the requirements,” he further explained.

The series of tweets about his result were accompanied by pictures showing the president holding a copy of the result presented to him by WAEC with a man that appears to be an official of the examination body, another of the picture showed passing the result among jubilant aides.

No Mathematics, No Woodwork

But after the results was released, some Nigerians suggested on social media that there was discrepancy in the attestation certificate.

They claimed that in the statement of results this newspaper obtained in 2015, stamped and signed by Principal of Government College Katsina, Mr. Buhari’s alma mater, the president scored four credits in English Language, Hausa Language, Geography, and health Science, respectively. He also scored a ‘Good’ in History but failed Mathematics and Wood Work with the lowest possible grades represented by F9.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s WAEC result from his school in 2015

The attestation given to the president yesterday

However, in the attestation certificate released Friday, while other results remained the same as those in the statement of results obtained by this newspaper in 2015, the president’s score in Mathematics, and in Wood Work, was conspicuously missing.

But PREMIUM TIMES can report that there is no discrepancy in the result.

WAEC tweeted Friday that “subjects that a candidate has F9s are no longer captured in Certificates or Attestation of Results.

4. Subjects that a candidate had F9s are no longer captured in certificates or Attestation of Results;

5. WAEC in the five member countries do not issue a certificate twice;

6. WAEC was established on March 16, 1952. https://t.co/0p1HpLhF6N — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) November 2, 2018

Let’s educate ourselves a bit:

1. President Buhari was given Attestation of Results not a certificate;

2. Attestation of Results is given to a candidate whose certificate is damaged or missing;

3. It carries the passport photo the candidate submitted during application. — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) November 2, 2018

EDITOR’S NOTE: This report initially erroneously indicated that there was discrepancy in the attestation of result issued to the president. The post has now been updated to correct that.