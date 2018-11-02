Minimum Wage: Court bars NLC, TUC from going on strike

Related News

An Abuja court has ordered labour unions not to commence a planned nationwide strike scheduled for next week.

Justice Sanusi Kado of the National Industrial Court gave the order on Friday following an ex-parte motion filed by the federal government and the attorney general.

An ex-parte application is an interim application sought by an applicant in the absence of the other party or parties. In this case, the labour unions were absent.

The judge said he granted the application because of the effect the strike, planned for November 6, could have on the Nigerian economy and people. He then adjourned the hearing till November 8.

The NLC and TUC were yet to react to the ruling as at the time of this report.

The labour unions are demanding a N30,000 minimum wage and say that amount had been agreed at a triparite meeting with government and private employers of labour.

The federal government, however, insisted on a N24,000 minimum wage, while state governors after a meeting last week said they would only accept a N22,500 minimum wage.