JUST IN: WAEC issues ‘attestation certificate’ to Buhari – Presidency

The West African Examination Council (WAEC), has issued an “attestation certificate” to President Muhammadu Buhari, a presidential aide has said.

Mr Buhari has been criticised by opposition politicians and many other Nigerians after he told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his school certificate is still with military authorities.

The president stated this in his submission of essential forms to INEC for the 2019 elections where he is the presidential candidate of the ruling APC.

His spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a tweet from his verified handle said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”

The criticism of the president over the certificate is in the build up to the 2019 general elections where he seeks to be elected for a second term in office.

Mr Buhari experienced similar criticism in the build up to the 2015 general elections when he was then an opposition presidential candidate.

Findings by PREMIUM TIMES then showed the president sat for the school certificate examination with this newspaper exclusively publishing results garnered during the examinations.

Mr Buhari later joined the army where he rose to the rank of major general before retiring in 1985 when a military government he led was overthrown in a coup.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives WAEC attestation [Photo: @BashirAhmad] President Muhammadu Buhari receives WAEC attestation [Photo: @BashirAhmad]

