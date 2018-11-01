LIVE UPDATES: Civil Societies hold Retreat to demand more Open Government Partnership in Kano health sector

Related News

A retreat to drive for more openness and inclusiveness in governance of Kano State health sector opens today in Abuja.

Speakers from various sectors in the state and across the country would be speaking during the two-day event, which closes tomorrow evening.

The event is organised by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) in partnership with the Women in Media (WIM) under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health At Scale.

According to organisers, the event aims to find solutions bedevilling the various sectors of governance in the state, and especially in the health sector. It is geared towards developing an implementation plan for the realisation of the goals of the Kano State action plan of the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

Open government is the process of engaging with civil society and the citizens’ in a transparent and accountable partnership to promote democratic, equal, sustainable and prosperous society.

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in August signed an Executive Order that allows Kano formally join the OGP plan as part of effort toward the fight against corruption, improve transparency and accountability in governance. Kaduna and Anambra states have also joined the plan.

The Co-Chairperson of the OGP, Hajiya Halima Ben Umar, said the retreat will develop mechanism for inclusiveness in the health and other sectors of the state.

“The relationship between OGP and the PAS project is a welcome development that will not only improve the social accountability framework in Kano state, but will go a long way in improving the public engagement in some identified areas for socio-economic development of the state

“By the end of the two day retreat, it is hoped that we will come out with strategies that will galvanize citizens participation in governance in Kano state”, she noted.

The Co-Chairperson of the OGP, Ben Umar, would head a panel discussion on the OGP structure once the event starts at the Corinthia Hotels Garki Abuja by 12:00pm.

A series of strategic engagements and panel discussions would follow until 4p.m. when organisers planned to wrap up the first day. Those expected to participate in the session among others include AAutwalu Na’iya, Head of Service Kano state.

The two day retreat also presents opportunities to the participants to look at the partnership in line with the state action plan and to agree to the strategies that will be adopted in resolving the missing links in the structure of state’s steering committee.

Follow this page for PREMIUM TIMES’ live updates from the event.

LIVE UPDATE:

12:10pm – Malam Muhiya Magaji, the co-chairperson of the OGP, takes the stage among other participants in a panel session on Thematic Areas of the OGP implementation in Kano State.

Mustapha Usman, a panel discussant explains the structure of the OGP plan in Kano in relation to service delivery.

Abdullahi Musa, co-ordinator of the Kano state OGP secretariat stresses the need for a service charter in the OGP plan. He says there are some gaps in the OGP plan in terms of service delivery in the state.

One of those gaps is the need for a service charter in the OGP that is well defined on the roles and operations of the OGP, Mr Musa notes.

He said service charter is the main issue that guides service delivery.

He encourages for a service charter in the OGP.

Isiyaku Ahmed, a Public Advisor stresses the need for MDAs to set up a desk for focal persons that will smooth the relationship between the state government actors and selected civil societies to further enhance the state action plan for implemenation of the OGP.

He urges MDAs to set up the desk for a focal person.

Civil Societies hold Retreat to demand more Open Government Partnership in Kano health sector Civil Societies hold Retreat to demand more Open Government Partnership in Kano health sector Civil Societies hold Retreat to demand more Open Government Partnership in Kano health sector

A Co-Chairperson of the OGP, Mrs Ben Umar questions the panel on issues raised on gaps in the structure of the state.

A participant, in response says OGP should be made compulsory for all MDAs in the state.

Another Participant says instead of just having a focal person for the OGP desk in MDAs, a unit that consists at least 8 persons should be constituted for better operation.

“This should be called the OGP unit of the MDAs” he says.

He further highlights criterias for selection of member of the focal units in MDAs.

Abba Danguwa, a public advisor opposes the implementation of service charter in the service delivery structure of the OGP.

He says what is needed rather is service level development and a structure for the implementation of a service frame work and not Service charter.