GandujeGate: New video shows gov in black kaftan receiving dollars

Another video has surfaced and currently trending on social media showing the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in black Kaftan collecting money from a contractor.

However, the Editor-In-Chief of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, whose organisation released similar videos last month, has denied authorising the release of the latest video.

Findings by PRNigeria indicate that the journalist, who recently honoured the invitation of the Kano State House of Assembly investigating the bribery scandal, revealed that Mr Jaafar tendered several videos to the lawmakers.

“I swore an oath with the Holy Quran before tendering the several videos at the Kano State Assembly and I could not have been responsible for the current video trending on social media. Therefore Daily Nigerian did not release any other video after the appearance before lawmakers,” Mr Jaafar was quoted by PRNigeria as saying.

Before the appearance of the publisher at the Kano State House Assembly, Daily Nigerian had published two videos showing the governor receiving bundles of dollars and putting them into his white dress known as ‘babanriga’ in the northern part of Nigeria.

The latest trending video shows Mr Ganduje allegedly receiving kickback from contractors, speaking audibly on those who have paid and others outstanding.

The unedited trending videos exposed the names of contractors, projects and the voice of the purported bribe giver. It also has the translation in English with dates and timelines. This time around Governor Ganduje appeared in Black Kaftan with his clear voice and that of the bribe giver.

Unlike the previous videos officially released by Daily Nigerian, the latest trending videos are suspected to have been released by other parties who could have had access to them after copies were released on request to critical stakeholders, especially security agencies and Kano State House of Assembly.