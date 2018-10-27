‘100 gunmen’ attack Zamfara community; kill policeman, others

Related News

At least six persons including a police corporal were on Friday killed by gunmen in Gurbin Bore village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the News Agency of Nigeria has reported.

The state police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said the community was attacked at about 10 pm by assailants numbering about 100.

It was not immediately clear why the village was targeted.

Zamfara, located in Nigeria’s north west, has been hit by several deadly attacks in the last one year by people described by authorities as “bandits”, who also steal livestock.

The police spokesman said three people were severely wounded in Friday’s attack.

“Eleven vehicles including a police vehicle, three motorcycles and five kiosks were set ablaze by the hoodlums,” he said.

Mr Shehu said the “bandits” who were suspected to have come from Dumburum forest were engaged by a combined team of counterterrorism operatives, comprising police Mobile Force, and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) personnel stationed in the area.

He said the attackers were being trailed and would be arrested and brought to justice.

The vice chairman of Zurmi Local Government Council, Abubakar Dauran, told journalists that 13 shops and 15 vehicles were burnt.

(NAN)