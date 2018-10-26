Missing General: District Head, three other suspects surrender – Police

Related News

Four of the persons declared wanted in connection to the missing general, Idris Alkali, have turned themselves in, the police have said.

Yakubu Rapp, the District of Dura Du, in Jos South Local Government Area, presented himself to the police on Friday. Three other suspects, of the eight declared wanted by the police, also turned themselves in.

Terna Tyopev, the Plateau police spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

“Four of the persons declared wanted, Yakubu Rapp, the district head of Dura Du; Timothy Chuwang, Mathew Chuwang and Stephen Chuwang have reported to the Plateau State Police Command headquarters Jos this morning and they are undergoing interrogation,” Mr Tyopev said.

He said that the development had indicated that the decision to declare some people wanted over the matter was yielding results.

According to him, Mr Rapp reported at the command headquarters on Friday morning and is undergoing interrogation.

The police had declared Mr Rapp and seven others wanted on Thursday, after claiming that they masterminded the abduction of the army officer.

Mr Alkali was declared missing on September 3 after he left Abuja for Bauchi.

After a thorough search, the army recovered his vehicle and personal effects in a pond at Dura-Du community of Jos South Local Government Area, three weeks ago.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the army also on Friday said it had discovered a shallow grave where the missing general was initially buried.

The suspected killers, however, dug out the body and took it to a yet to be identified place, the army said.