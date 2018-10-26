79 political parties submit names of candidates for Nigerian presidential election

President Muhammadu Buhari receives Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from a socio-political group, the Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) today at the Presidential Villa, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari receives Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from a socio-political group, the Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) today at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 79 political parties have submitted names of their presidential candidate.

The chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, said this during a press briefing with journalist at the headquarters of the commission in Maitama, Abuja.

The chairman also said aside the 79 presidential candidates, 89 parties fielded 1,803 candidates for the 109 senatorial seats and 4,548 for the 350 federal constituencies.

The chairman promised to make available a breakdown of the different candidates and the parties they represent.

On this July 3, 2018 photo, Atiku Abubakar reviews some documents on his first day at his campaign headquarters in Abuja. (Credits: Atiku Campaign Organisation)
Sowore engages Nigerians in New York

Details later…

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.