PDP did not achieve one-tenth of APC’s achievement – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in its 16 years of power, did not achieve up to one-tenth what the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has achieved in three years.

He said this on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where President Buhari hosted a dinner for youth political appointees, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

Mr Mustapha, who stressed that the Buhari-led government had achieved so much, promised to make available a document which was put together by his office.

According to him, the document which he called a midterm report, captures what the government has been able to achieve in just about two and half years.

“If we have to make a comparison of what has been achieved in the last couple of years, the 16 years of PDP administration will not constitute one-tenth of what we have been able to achieve in the last three and half years. We went to the 2015 elections with promises, but we will go to the 2019 elections with our scorecard,” he said.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who was also present at the dinner, urged the president and the APC to get ready for aggressive marketing by the PDP as he said the opposition party would not be a push over in 2019 general elections.

Mr Bello explained that though the president remained the best leader for the country till 2023, the issue of perception was one that must be taken seriously by the APC to ensure that no chance was given to the opposition to return to power. He said what the APC has to do was to convince the masses of all the president had done for Nigerians.

“A good product sells itself and Mr President is a very good product. And his competence is definitely needed for the progress of this nation but we need to go out there and sell him to the people.

“We must market the incredible accomplishment of Mr President and of his administration to every voter and in a language he or she understands. If we fail, God forbids, the adverse narrative being put out by the PDP and other propaganda machine will dominate the land and shape perception.

“If we don’t market our product very well, a tough and progressive victory against a terrorist threat, which continues to cost the lives of our brave military and law enforcement agencies, will be mistaken for inactions,” he said.

However, the executive director, Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Jasper Azuatalam, told Mr Buhari that most Nigerians were currently disappointed at him because he had failed to perform the magic they had expected of him.

He also said it would be the worst thing for Nigeria if power slipped back to the PDP in 2019.

On his part, the president condemned the rush by some Nigerians, especially the youth, in search of greener pastures abroad, saying his administration was determined to transform the country and make it better than it met it.

“If people don’t feel good about this country, let them go and find out what is happening elsewhere but we are going to stay here and we are going to salvage this country together.

“I have gone through a lot, I have been governor, I was in charge of our petroleum sector for over three years, I was Head of State and now I have come without the uniform and have visited each of the 774 local government areas in this country.

“The intention of this administration is to do the infrastructure and give education and healthcare to our people especially the poor,” he said.

He also criticised the media for failing to highlight his administration’s achievement over the years as he reassured the youth that Nigeria had all it takes for them to live a good life.