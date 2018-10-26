Minimum Wage: N30,000 for civil servants not feasible – Presidency

Related News

The spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adeshina, had said that the proposed N30, 000 as minimum wage for civil servants, is not feasible.

The labour unions, who initially demanded N50, 000 minimum wage, and later said N30,000 was agreed upon during the negotiation, are angry at government’s stance on a new minimum wage for workers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the unions, on Sunday, stated that they will commence a nationwide, indefinite strike from November 6 if the government does not meet their demands on minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The organised labour has rejected the proposal of the federal government to raise the minimum wage from N18, 000 to N24, 000.

Speaking on a Channels TV programme, Politics Today, aired on Thursday, Mr. Adesina noted that some governors were unable to pay the N18, 000, not to talk of N30, 000.

“So if they can’t pay N18, 000 and labour is asking for N30, 000 and they refuse to come lower, there may be a stalemate which will not be good for the country.

“I think in the spirit of negotiation, labour should not insist on N30,000,” he said.

Mr Adesina was asked that if the political class, “particularly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)”, agree to reduce their salary, will the states be able to pay the N30,000 minimum wage? He replied; “I doubt”.

“Even if they decide not to collect anything, it still doesn’t take care of N30,000 minimum wage. It doesn’t.

“Maybe if the members of the national assembly concede part of their salaries and allowances, it can make a dent on minimum wage. But other office holder’s don’t earn anything outrageous.”

Also, speaking on the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) towards the 2019 general elections, Mr Adeshina said; “President Buhari once told me that if clean, free, and fair elections is the only thing he leaves for Nigeria, he is a satisfied and a contented man.”

“President Buhari is not interfering with INEC. INEC is truly independent under this presidency,” He added

It should be recalled that Mr Buhari is seeking re-election and will be contesting against Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, amongst other candidates.

Mr Adeshina also reiterated that the federal government has not published the names of those affected by the travel ban as some media houses have published.

“It is only people that have skeleton in their cupboards that will be afraid to open their cupboards.”

When asked if the federal government will release the names, he explained that he doubts that and that only the Attorney General of the Federation has the power to do so.